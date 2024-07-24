South East RNLI involved in multi-agency rescue on local beach

Members of a South Eeat RNLI organisation were involved in a multi-agency rescue at a local beach.

Tramore RNLI in Waterford assisted in a multi-agency rescue on Tramore Beach on Saturday (20 July) after a person sustained a hip fracture.

Pagers alerting the volunteer lifeboat crew were activated at 12.45pm requesting the launch of the inshore lifeboat.

Tramore Coast Guard and the Irish Coast Guard helicopter. Rescue 117 from Waterford were also deployed.

Advertisement

The lifeboat helmed by Fergal McGrath and with Dave McGrath, Noirin Phelan, and Ward Griffin onboard, made their way to Tramore beach where another crew member, Connor McCarthy, a qualified physiotherapist, was on scene with Tramore lifeguards.

Connor oversaw and assisted the lifeguards in making the casualty comfortable on a stretcher.

The volunteer crew, who are all qualified first responders, assisted the Coast Guards, lifeguards, and the paramedic from Rescue 117 which had landed on the beach in placing the casualty on a stretcher, and bringing them to the helicopter which took the casualty direct to Waterford Regional Hospital for further treatment.

Speaking following the call out, Tramore RNLI Helm Fergal McGrath said: "We would like to wish the casualty a speedy recovery. This was a well carried out multi- agency rescue and it was great to see everyone working together to bring the casualty safely for onward treatment.

Advertisement

"As we continue to enjoy the summer holidays, we would remind anyone planning a trip or activity at sea to enjoy themselves but to go prepared.

"Always check weather and tides before venturing out, always wear a life-jacket or suitable flotation device for your activity and always let someone on the shore know where you are going and when you are due back. Carry a means of communication and should you get into difficulty or see someone else in trouble, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.’

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.