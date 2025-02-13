Play Button
News

South East to welcome over 400 new citizens

South East to welcome over 400 new citizens
Irish Citizenship Ceremonies, © PA Wire/PA Images
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The South East is welcoming over 400 new citizens this week.

At ceremonies taking place today and tomorrow in Dublin's Convention Centre, over 5000 people will get their Irish Citizenship.

Applicants from over 130 countries will become citizens, by making a declaration of fidelity and loyalty to the State.

The top nationalities were India, the UK and Brazil.

Advertisement

They were followed by Romania, Poland, the Philippines, South Africa, Nigeria, Pakistan and the United States of America.

In the South East, 431 residents have become citizens:

Carlow - 40

Kilkenny - 66

Advertisement

Tipperary - 86

Waterford - 127

Wexford - 112

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Status yellow rain warning issued for Cork and Waterford

 By Joleen Murphy
News 2

Man pleads guilty to pouring boiling water on sleeping wife and hitting her with hammer

 By Joleen Murphy
Beat 3

Daily Dilemma Uncensored arrange Blind Date at Live Podcast

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement