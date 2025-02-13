South East to welcome over 400 new citizens

The South East is welcoming over 400 new citizens this week.

At ceremonies taking place today and tomorrow in Dublin's Convention Centre, over 5000 people will get their Irish Citizenship.

Applicants from over 130 countries will become citizens, by making a declaration of fidelity and loyalty to the State.

The top nationalities were India, the UK and Brazil.

Advertisement

They were followed by Romania, Poland, the Philippines, South Africa, Nigeria, Pakistan and the United States of America.

In the South East, 431 residents have become citizens:

Carlow - 40

Kilkenny - 66

Advertisement

Tipperary - 86

Waterford - 127

Wexford - 112

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.