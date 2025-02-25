South East wins big at Irish Takeaway Awards

The South East won big at last night's Irish Takeaway Awards 2025.

The event took place in Sligo last night and saw AJ's Takeaway in Ballyshannon take home the title of Irish Takeaway of the Year 2025.

In the South East, Cafolla's in Wexford took home the overall title for Spice Bag of the Year, as well as the Leinster title for Chicken Burger of the Year.

While, Burrito of the Year award went to La Vida Loca in Waterford City, which also won Munster Street Food of the Year.

Advertisement

Street Eatz in Waterford was Highly Commended for the Champion Chip Award, and the Munster title for Chicken Burger of the Year.

Vegetarian Takeaway of the Year was won by Chandpur in Donegal Town, with Unbeetable Foods in Tramore, and The Cracked Teapot in Leinster taking home regional titles.

You can find a full list of last night's winners here.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.