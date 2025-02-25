Play Button
News

South East wins big at Irish Takeaway Awards

South East wins big at Irish Takeaway Awards
Image: Just Eat
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The South East won big at last night's Irish Takeaway Awards 2025.

The event took place in Sligo last night and saw AJ's Takeaway in Ballyshannon take home the title of Irish Takeaway of the Year 2025.

In the South East, Cafolla's in Wexford took home the overall title for Spice Bag of the Year, as well as the Leinster title for Chicken Burger of the Year.

While, Burrito of the Year award went to La Vida Loca in Waterford City, which also won Munster Street Food of the Year.

Advertisement

Street Eatz in Waterford was Highly Commended for the Champion Chip Award, and the Munster title for Chicken Burger of the Year.

Vegetarian Takeaway of the Year was won by Chandpur in Donegal Town, with Unbeetable Foods in Tramore, and The Cracked Teapot in Leinster taking home regional titles.

You can find a full list of last night's winners here.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Fourth arrest made in connection with fatal assault of Quam Babatunde

 By Dayna Kearney
Entertainment 2

Pitbull announces return to Ireland for summer gig

 By Aoife Kearns
Kilkenny News 3

Gardaí re-appeal for information in connection with missing Kilkenny woman

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement