South Eastern Mountain Rescue respond to two incidents

Emergency Services were out in force over the weekend, with the South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association tasked with two callouts in the space of just six hours.

At 4pm yesterday, they received a call concerning a walker with an ankle injury above Coumshingaun Lough.

They received help from Rescue 117 helicopter who were able to divert from a training exercise.

The casualty was winched into the helicopter with a SEMRA member assisting with the hi-line.

They were met at Waterford Airport by the National Ambulance Service who transferred the casualty to hospital.

In a matter of hours, SEMRA received a second call, after two people sustained injuries on the Clogheen Loop, after falling from a quad bike.

SEMRA members assessed the casualties and were followed shortly after by An Garda Síochána, two ambulances and Tipperary Fire and Rescue Service.

Both casualties are expected to have good outcomes.

