Speed limits on local roads to drop from 80 to 60kph this November

The speed limit on local roads will be reduced from 80 to 60kph by November of this year.

Junior Transport Minister James Lawless announced the plans as part of broader measures to improve road safety amid the increase in deaths on our roads.

On national secondary roads, the limit will decrease from 100kph to 80kph.

Roads on the outskirts of urban areas will be 50kph and in towns, cities and residential areas, the limit will be 30kph.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.