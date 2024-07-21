Speeding on Irish Roads continues

Yesterday, Gorey Roads Policing Unit in Wexford conducted a speed check on the R702 Monart East.

There were numerous detection's of speeding, most notably this young male travelling at 167km/h in an 80km/h zone.

The young man will have a day in Court after his speed detection.

This result comes as Friday the 19th of July was national ‘Slow Down Day’.

It’s a message that is constantly being broadcast but one that is always worth stressing, which is why AA Ireland support National Slow Down Day, a road safety initiative led by An Garda Síochána.

So far this year, 109 people have been killed on Irish roads which is 17 more than the figures this time last year (92).

Every county in the South East has suffered at least one road fatality since the start of the year.

Meanwhile, In Co. Waterford, on the 10th of July Gardaí detected a car being driven 91km/h in a 50km/h zone outside Tramore. The car was also unisured, had no valid NCT or tax.

The car was impounded there and then, as the driver was fined on the spot for the speeding offence as well for having two dangerously defective tires.

People are encouraged to slow down and drive safely.

