SSE Airtricity inceasing bills from April

One of the country's largest energy providers has announced price increases for electricity and gas from April.

SSE Airtricity says the typical electricity customer's bill will rise by 10.5%

The company says the average gas bill will go up by over 8% and dual-fuel customers will see an increase of about 9.5%.

SSE Airtricity is blaming rising network charges and wholesale energy costs going up.

It says it can no longer absorb these costs.

The company has acknowledged this will be disappointing news for customers, and has urged anyone struggling with their bill to get in contact to find a solution.

The changes will come into effect on April 2nd.

Reporting by Bella Finn

