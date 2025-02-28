Play Button
News

SSE Airtricity inceasing bills from April

SSE Airtricity inceasing bills from April
File photo
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

One of the country's largest energy providers has announced price increases for electricity and gas from April.

SSE Airtricity says the typical electricity customer's bill will rise by 10.5%

The company says the average gas bill will go up by over 8% and dual-fuel customers will see an increase of about 9.5%.

SSE Airtricity is blaming rising network charges and wholesale energy costs going up.

Advertisement

It says it can no longer absorb these costs.

The company has acknowledged this will be disappointing news for customers, and has urged anyone struggling with their bill to get in contact to find a solution.

The changes will come into effect on April 2nd.

Reporting by Bella Finn

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Win 1

I'm Sorry, Take Me To Gracie

 By Newsroom
News 2

15,286 people registered as homeless in January

 By Dayna Kearney
Life 3

Top Irish baby names of 2024 revealed

 By Dayna Kearney
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement