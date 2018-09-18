Staff at Waterford Institute of Technology and IT Carlow set for ‘industrial action’

18 September 2018

Academic staff at Waterford Institute of Technology and IT Carlow have voted in favour of industrial action.

It’s over management plans to submit an application for Technological University designation at the end of this month.

The members of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland highlighted a lack of engagement, information and consultation in the process.

“To date we as academic staff representatives have not had one single meeting with our management to inform us about these plans or to consult with us about any aspect that this new entity, a Technological University, is supposed to take. This is not acceptable to our members,” said Kathleen Moore Walsh, the WIT TUI Branch Secretary.

“A similar process in Dublin for DIT, Tallaght and Blanchardstown who have recently submitted a successful TU application involved a meaningful information and consultation process with academic staff representatives that culminated in an agreement between staff and management before the TU application was made. A merger of WIT and IT Carlow requires a similar process of engagement for a successful application”, said Claus Derenda, IT Carlow Branch Chair.

The President of WIT Professor Willie Donnelly says they’re fully committed to working with the union to come to a resolution.

“Waterford Institute of Technology and Institute of Technology Carlow have been working collectively on an application for Technological University (TU).

“We have made a submission to the Higher Education Authority to support the development of an application for and to support the release of unions’ members from their normal workload to engage in the TU development process.

“At a staff information session at the start of the academic year I publicly stated my commitment to ensure that all staff have an opportunity to help shape the new TU environment. I remain committed to that view.”

Dr Kathleen Moore-Walsh is TUI Branch Secretary at WIT.

