Status Orange Rain and Snow warning issued to Waterford

Snowfall in Munterconnaught, Virginia, Cavan
Odhrán Johnson
Met Éireann have today issued a Status Orange Rain and Snow warning for Waterford alongside Cork and Kerry.

The warning is set to take effect at 5 pm today, Saturday, 4 January for 24 hours.

Met Éireann Weather Warning

Heavy rain transitioning to sleet and snow with significant accumulations expected.

Impacts:

• Very difficult travelling conditions
• Poor visibility
• Travel disruption delays to public transport likely (air, rail, bus)
• Difficult conditions underfoot
• Animal welfare issues

Valid: 17:00 Saturday 04/01/2025 to 17:00 Sunday 05/01/2025

Issued: 08:15 Saturday 04/01/2025

A Status Orange Snow-Ice warning is also in place for Carlow, Kilkenny and Tipperary while a Status Yellow Rain and Snow warning is in place for Wexford.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

