Status Orange Rain and Snow warning issued to Waterford

Met Éireann have today issued a Status Orange Rain and Snow warning for Waterford alongside Cork and Kerry.
The warning is set to take effect at 5 pm today, Saturday, 4 January for 24 hours.
Met Éireann Weather Warning
Heavy rain transitioning to sleet and snow with significant accumulations expected.
Impacts:
• Very difficult travelling conditions
• Poor visibility
• Travel disruption delays to public transport likely (air, rail, bus)
• Difficult conditions underfoot
• Animal welfare issues
Valid: 17:00 Saturday 04/01/2025 to 17:00 Sunday 05/01/2025
Issued: 08:15 Saturday 04/01/2025
A Status Orange Snow-Ice warning is also in place for Carlow, Kilkenny and Tipperary while a Status Yellow Rain and Snow warning is in place for Wexford.
UPDATED warnings below- Please keep up to date with https://t.co/nYumITYuDO and our App for any updates to warnings for your county.
All Current warnings ➡️https://t.co/w5QtJ1V6un pic.twitter.com/Y9mEHRmfh6
— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 4, 2025
