Status Orange Rain and Snow warning issued to Waterford

Met Éireann have today issued a Status Orange Rain and Snow warning for Waterford alongside Cork and Kerry.

The warning is set to take effect at 5 pm today, Saturday, 4 January for 24 hours.

Met Éireann Weather Warning

Heavy rain transitioning to sleet and snow with significant accumulations expected.

Advertisement

Impacts:

• Very difficult travelling conditions

• Poor visibility

• Travel disruption delays to public transport likely (air, rail, bus)

• Difficult conditions underfoot

• Animal welfare issues

Valid: 17:00 Saturday 04/01/2025 to 17:00 Sunday 05/01/2025

Issued: 08:15 Saturday 04/01/2025

Advertisement

A Status Orange Snow-Ice warning is also in place for Carlow, Kilkenny and Tipperary while a Status Yellow Rain and Snow warning is in place for Wexford.

UPDATED warnings below- Please keep up to date with https://t.co/nYumITYuDO and our App for any updates to warnings for your county. All Current warnings ➡️https://t.co/w5QtJ1V6un pic.twitter.com/Y9mEHRmfh6 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 4, 2025

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.