Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Status Orange Rain Warning issued across South East

Status Orange Rain Warning issued across South East
Transparent umbrella under heavy rain against water drops splash background. Rainy weather concept.
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange Rain Warning for Waterford, Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford with the warning coming into place in Waterford from 8 am on Sunday, 29 September until 6 pm on Sunday, 29 September.

The weather warning then extends to Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford from 1 pm on Sunday, 29 September until 12 am on Monday, 30 September.

Met Éireann are warning of heavy rain with some intense and thundery downpours with the possible impacts of flooding, dangerous driving conditions and travel disruption.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There's also a Status Yellow Rain and Wind warning in place across all of Munster and Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford with heavy rain accompanied by strong and gusty winds  expected between 12 pm on Sunday, 29 September until 2 am, Monday, 30 September.

Waterford City and County Council are advising the public to exercise caution, heed public safety advice and avoid unnecessary journeys.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Two teenagers fatally injured and one in serious condition following car crash in Mayo

 By Odhrán Johnson
Sport 2

Ireland Women's Team win 2024 Homeless World Cup

 By Odhrán Johnson
News 3

Gardaí appeal for witnesses as man (20s) dies in crash

 By Rachael Dunphy
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement