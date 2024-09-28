Status Orange Rain Warning issued across South East

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange Rain Warning for Waterford, Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford with the warning coming into place in Waterford from 8 am on Sunday, 29 September until 6 pm on Sunday, 29 September.

The weather warning then extends to Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford from 1 pm on Sunday, 29 September until 12 am on Monday, 30 September.

Met Éireann are warning of heavy rain with some intense and thundery downpours with the possible impacts of flooding, dangerous driving conditions and travel disruption.

#Wind and #Rain warnings have been updated. ⚠️ 🌧️ Possible Impacts: • Flooding 🌧️

• Difficult travelling conditions / travel delays 🚗🚴‍♀️ 🚍

• Some fallen branches/trees 🌿https://t.co/FhFWKx6AbX pic.twitter.com/IhG4MOPGnE — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 28, 2024

There's also a Status Yellow Rain and Wind warning in place across all of Munster and Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford with heavy rain accompanied by strong and gusty winds expected between 12 pm on Sunday, 29 September until 2 am, Monday, 30 September.

Waterford City and County Council are advising the public to exercise caution, heed public safety advice and avoid unnecessary journeys.

