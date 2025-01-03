Status Orange snow and ice warning issued for Carlow, Kilkenny and Tipperary

A Status Orange warning for snow and ice has been issued for six counties including Carlow, Kilkenny and Tipperary.

It'll come into effect in Carlow, Kilkenny, Wicklow, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary from 5pm tomorrow evening for 24 hours.

The majority of the country will be under a Status Yellow snow and ice warning from the same time, with a separate rain and snow alert kicking in for Cork and Kerry tomorrow at 1pm.

Met Eireann is forecasting temperatures could drop to minus 12 degrees in some areas during the cold snap.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather, says there will be significant snowfall.

"In general, the midlands looks to be the area likely to see the most disruptive snow.

"Where it does stay as snow is especially on higher ground in the midlands.

"You are looking at over 20 to 30 centimeters of snow - not something we would see very often."

Met Éireann Weather Warning

Significant snowfall accumulations expected.

Impacts:

• Very difficult travelling conditions

• Poor visibility

• Travel disruption delays to public transport likely (air, rail, bus)

• Difficult conditions underfoot

• Animal welfare issues

Valid: 17:00 Saturday 04/01/2025 to 17:00 Sunday 05/01/2025

People are being urged to check in on elderly or vulnerable neighbours, family or friends.

Meanwhile, the Dublin Region Homeless Executive says 82 additional beds can be made available if required, during the cold snap.

It says it will monitor the situation over the coming days and activate the additional accommodation if a weather warning is announced.

The executive is asking people to notify them of people sleeping on the streets via its website or app Dublin City Rough Sleeper Alerts.

Weekend Forecast

Temperatures as low as minus 12 degrees are on the way, as the current cold snap continues.

A status yellow low temperature and ice warning is in place across the country for the next hour, while a weather advisory for sleet and snow will kick in at midnight.

Over 30 centimetres of snow could also fall in some areas over the weekend.

"As we nail down the areas where we expect to see snow lying, falling or sticking, we'll be trying to issue those warnings and trying to stay in touch but it is dynamic. Really people need to be staying aware and focusing on their area and their vulnerabilities."

