Status Orange Wind Warning issued for entire country

Waves crash on the Front Strand in Youghal, Co. Cork.
A Status Orange wind warning has been issued for the entire country.

High winds will sweep the country as Storm Éowyn makes its way towards Ireland.

The Orange wind warning comes into effect from 2 am Friday morning until 5 pm Friday evening.

Met Éireann says Friday morning will see severe, damaging and destructive winds with gusts of up to 130 kilometres an hour.

They are warning of potential fallen trees, damage to power lines and power outages, structural damage and very difficult travelling conditions.

