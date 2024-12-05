Status Orange Wind Warning issued for Waterford and Wexford

Met Éireann has today issued a Status Orange wind warning for Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow.

With Storm Darragh on approach, Met Éireann has upgraded its Status Yellow Warning, which is in place across the entirety of Ireland on Friday, December 6, to a Status Orange Warning on Saturday, December 7.

The Status Orange warning will come into effect on Saturday, 7 December from midnight until 9 am on Saturday, December 7.

⚠️Status Orange - Wind warning for Waterford, Wexford, Wicklow⚠️ Storm Darragh: Very strong and gusty northwest winds. Valid: 00:00 Saturday 07/12/2024 to 09:00 Saturday 07/12/2024 More here https://t.co/z40PFYenWU pic.twitter.com/jsWC2Vqe5z — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 5, 2024

Met Éireann is warning of very strong and gusty northwest winds as a result of Storm Darragh.

The Meteorological Centre is warning of the following impacts:

Fallen trees

Damage to power lines

Very difficult travelling conditions

Damage to temporary structures

Wave overtopping.

A Status Yellow wind warning remains in place for the rest of the South East and Ireland running from Friday, December 6 at 3 pm until Saturday, December 7 at 3 pm.

