Status Orange Wind Warning issued for Waterford and Wexford

Odhrán Johnson
Met Éireann has today issued a Status Orange wind warning for Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow.

With Storm Darragh on approach, Met Éireann has upgraded its Status Yellow Warning, which is in place across the entirety of Ireland on Friday, December 6, to a Status Orange Warning on Saturday, December 7.

The Status Orange warning will come into effect on Saturday, 7 December from midnight until 9 am on Saturday, December 7.

Met Éireann is warning of very strong and gusty northwest winds as a result of Storm Darragh.

The Meteorological Centre is warning of the following impacts:

  • Fallen trees
  • Damage to power lines
  • Very difficult travelling conditions
  • Damage to temporary structures
  • Wave overtopping.

A Status Yellow wind warning remains in place for the rest of the South East and Ireland running from Friday, December 6 at 3 pm until Saturday, December 7 at 3 pm.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

