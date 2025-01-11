Status Yellow Fog warning issued to entire country

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow Fog warning for the entire country.

The warning is set to come into effect at 6 pm this evening and remain in place until 9 am tomorrow morning.

Met Éireann are warning foggy conditions will lead to impaired visibility.

Motorists are advised to use their fog lights, but to remember to turn them off when they're not needed.

Status Yellow - Fog warning for Ireland ⚠️ Foggy conditions will lead to impaired visibility. 👀 Valid: 18:00 Saturday 11/01/2025 to 09:00 Sunday 12/01/2025https://t.co/lvQFgW8DsS pic.twitter.com/ABlZnlOytP — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 11, 2025

