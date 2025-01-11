Play Button
Status Yellow Fog warning issued to entire country

Odhrán Johnson
Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow Fog warning for the entire country.

The warning is set to come into effect at 6 pm this evening and remain in place until 9 am tomorrow morning.

Met Éireann are warning foggy conditions will lead to impaired visibility.

Motorists are advised to use their fog lights, but to remember to turn them off when they're not needed.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

