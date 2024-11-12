Play Button
Status yellow fog warning remains in place in South East

Status yellow fog warning remains in place in South East
Joleen Murphy
A status yellow fog warning issued by Met Éireann for 18 counties will remain in place until later this morning.

The warning announced yesterday affects mostly inland counties and includes the South East region.

Counties in Connacht and Leinster aswell as Cavan, Monaghan, Tipperary, Waterford, Cork, Limerick and Clare fall under the warning.

The national forecaster issued the advisory from just after midnight last night until 10am this morning and say that widespread mist and fog will be prevalent, thickening and becoming dense in places.

The warning runs until 10am and drivers should expect poor visibility and hazardous travelling conditions until then.

