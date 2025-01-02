Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Status Yellow Ice warning issued for entire South East

Status Yellow Ice warning issued for entire South East
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Met Éireann have issued a Status Yellow Low Temperature/Ice warning for all of Ireland.

The warning comes as widespread frost and ice is expected with temperatures falling to -3 degrees or below in many areas.

The weather advisory body is warning of hazardous travelling conditions and animal welfare issues as some of the potential impacts.

The warning comes into effect for the entire country today, Thursday, 2 January from 6 pm to Friday, 3 January at 11 am.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Visiting restrictions put in place at University Hospital Waterford

 By Odhrán Johnson
News 2

Missing Carlow teenager located "safe and well"

 By Odhrán Johnson
News 3

Investigation following death in New Ross upgraded to murder

 By Odhrán Johnson
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement