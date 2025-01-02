Status Yellow Ice warning issued for entire South East

Met Éireann have issued a Status Yellow Low Temperature/Ice warning for all of Ireland.

The warning comes as widespread frost and ice is expected with temperatures falling to -3 degrees or below in many areas.

The weather advisory body is warning of hazardous travelling conditions and animal welfare issues as some of the potential impacts.

The warning comes into effect for the entire country today, Thursday, 2 January from 6 pm to Friday, 3 January at 11 am.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.