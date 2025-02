A Status Yellow warning for rain has been issued for Cork and Waterford.

Cork will be under a yellow alert from 1 o'clock today until 8am tomorrow.

While in Waterford, the alert will run from 6 o'clock this evening until midday tomorrow.

Met Éireann is warning of spot flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions.

