Status yellow rain warning issued for entire South East

A weather warning for rainfall tomorrow in the South East has been issued by Met Éireann.

The status yellow rain warning will come into effect across the entire east coast, most of the midlands, and part of the south coast.

It affects 18 counties including Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford, Wexford and Tipperary.

The warning begins at 4 o'clock on tomorrow morning and will remain active into the early hours of Wednesday.

Met Éireann says the possible impacts include localised flooding, difficult travelling conditions, and poor visibility.

Forecast

Tuesday night will see outbreaks of rain mainly over Ulster and Leinster at first, becoming mostly confined to Ulster through the night as mostly dry conditions with clear spells in the south and west extend over much of the country. Temperatures not falling below 10 to 13 degrees with mostly light or moderate northerly winds.

On Wednesday there will be outbreaks of rain and drizzle will likely persist over Ulster through much of the day. A mix of cloud, sunny spells and well scattered showers elsewhere, with the best of the sunshine in the Munster and Connacht. Highest temperatures ranging from 14 degrees in the north to 20 degrees in the south with moderate, occasionally fresh, northwesterly winds, strong at times near northwest coasts.

Wednesday night will see cloudy conditions in the north along with outbreaks of rain and drizzle will sink southwards during the night. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees in light to moderate north or northwest winds.

Thursday, there it will be mostly cloudy at first with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, mainly over the northern half of the country, gradually tracking southwards, becoming patchier as it does so. Good spells of sunshine will develop in the north during the morning, following behind the rain, reaching all but southern areas by the end of the day. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees with light to moderate northerly winds, fresher along northern and exposed Atlantic coasts.

Further outlook from Met Éireann shows that current indications suggest the high pressure will continue to dominate next weekend bringing a mix of cloud and sunny spells with light winds and just a few showers.

