Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Status Yellow Rain Warning issued for South East counties

Status Yellow Rain Warning issued for South East counties
Cars pass waves crashing over a wall into the road in Youghal, Co Cork. Weather warnings will come into force as the UK and Ireland brace for the arrival of Storm Agnes, which will bring damaging winds and big stormy seas. Agnes, the first named storm of the season, will affect western regions of the UK and Ireland, with the most powerful winds expected on the Irish Sea coasts. Picture date: Wednesday September 27, 2023.
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Met Éireann have today announced their will be a Status Yellow Rain Warning in place this Sunday across a number of South East counties.

Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Waterford alongside Wicklow, Cork and Kerry have been issued with the weather warning as Storm Ashley approaches Ireland.

Met Éireann have warned that people in these counties could expect spot flooding and travel disruption.

The weather warning is in place from midnight on Sunday morning until 9 am Sunday morning, 20 October.

Advertisement

This comes as a Status Yellow Wind Warning was also issued for all of Ireland yesterday with Met Éireann warning of coastal flooding, large coastal waves, some fallen trees/branches, difficult travelling conditions and debris/loose objects displaced.

That wind warning is also in place from midnight on Sunday but will run a bit longer until 3 am on Monday morning, 21 October.

Those in the Dungarvan area in Co. Waterford can expect a Status Yellow Gale Warning to also be in place from midnight on Monday to 5 am on Monday morning, 21 October.

Met Eireann are predicting west winds that will reach gale force 8 or strong gale force 9.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Ryanair reveals top Christmas Market destinations

 By Dayna Kearney
Tipperary News 2

Four people injured in assault in Tipperary

 By Dayna Kearney
News 3

New pharmacy programme announced for SETU

 By Dayna Kearney
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement