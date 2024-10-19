Status Yellow Rain Warning issued for South East counties

Met Éireann have today announced their will be a Status Yellow Rain Warning in place this Sunday across a number of South East counties.

Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Waterford alongside Wicklow, Cork and Kerry have been issued with the weather warning as Storm Ashley approaches Ireland.

Met Éireann have warned that people in these counties could expect spot flooding and travel disruption.

The weather warning is in place from midnight on Sunday morning until 9 am Sunday morning, 20 October.

This comes as a Status Yellow Wind Warning was also issued for all of Ireland yesterday with Met Éireann warning of coastal flooding, large coastal waves, some fallen trees/branches, difficult travelling conditions and debris/loose objects displaced.

That wind warning is also in place from midnight on Sunday but will run a bit longer until 3 am on Monday morning, 21 October.

Those in the Dungarvan area in Co. Waterford can expect a Status Yellow Gale Warning to also be in place from midnight on Monday to 5 am on Monday morning, 21 October.

Met Eireann are predicting west winds that will reach gale force 8 or strong gale force 9.

