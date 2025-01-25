Status Yellow Weather Warnings issued for entire South East

Following the Red Weather Warning as a result of Storm Éowyn earlier this week Met Éireann have issued two new Yellow Weather Warnings which will impact all counties in the South East as Storm Herminia approaches Ireland.

A Status Yellow Rain warning has been issued for Carlow, Kilkenny, Tipperary and Waterford which is set to come into effect on Sunday morning at 5:00 am before being lifted 12 hours later at 5:00 pm.

Elsewhere in the South East, Wexford, along with the rest of the South East has been issued a Status Yellow Wind warning which is set to take effect on Sunday morning at 6:00 pm before, again, being lifted 12 hours later at 6:00 pm.

Status Yellow - Rain warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary, Waterford

Met Éireann Weather Warning

Heavy downpours of rain may lead to spot flooding.

Valid: 05:00 Sunday 26/01/2025 to 17:00 Sunday 26/01/2025

Issued: 09:40 Saturday 25/01/2025

Status Yellow - Wind warning for Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Munster, Galway, Mayo, Sligo

Met Éireann Weather Warning

Strong and gusty winds.

Impacts:

Further damage to already weakened structures and trees. Dangerous travelling conditions.

Valid: 06:00 Sunday 26/01/2025 to 18:00 Sunday 26/01/2025

Issued: 09:26 Saturday 25/01/2025

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather is saying the storm itself is no comparison to Storm Éowyn:

"Now, not a storm in any way comparison to Éowyn that we saw but it will bring some strong gusts.

"It'll be another normal storm that will peak out at sea but bring some rough seas out to the South West and to the South and maybe even the Irish Sea which could impact some ferries but nothing out of the ordinary.

"The only thing is it will hamper, maybe, the crews trying to restore power in the areas where it is very gusty."

