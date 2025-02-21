Status yellow weather warnings in place in the South East

A status yellow wind and rain warning is in effect for South East counties this morning.

It will be wet and windy in southern counties as Met Éireann has issued the weather alert for the region until 10am.

It will be in place in Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford until 10am while a similar alert will be in place in Cork and Kerry until 8am.

Met Éireann Weather Warning

Very strong and gusty southerly winds, coupled with heavy rainfall.

Potential impacts:

• Some fallen trees or branches

• Difficult travelling conditions

• Debris, loose objects displaced

• Localised flooding

