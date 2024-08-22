Status Yellow wind warning issued for the South East region

A status yellow weather warning has been issued for the South East region.

Storm Lilian has been named by weather forecasters in the UK.

It will impact Ireland overnight, Met Éireann has issued two status yellow warnings.

The first affects the middle of the country and begins at 10pm, the second begins at midnight and affects the southern half of Ireland.

Met Éireann is warning of unseasonably strong and gusty winds, particularly along the coast with the potential for coastal flooding due to high-tides.

The second warning, a status yellow wind warning, has been issued for all of Munster aswell as Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Laois and Wicklow.

It will take effect from midnight tonight and run until 6am tomorrow morning.

Potential Impacts:

• Some fallen trees

• Debris, loose objects displaced

• Power outages

• Wave over-topping

Brandon Creagh from Met Éireann explains what can be expected in different areas.

"The centre of the low pressure system is expected to cross the middle of the country.

"The heaviest rainfall usually expected north of the low pressure stystem, while the strongest winds are expected south of the low pressure system.

"The sourthern half of the country will get the strongest winds and slightly further north is where we will get the heaviest rainfall."

