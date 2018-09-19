Storm Ali has now claimed two lives.

A man in his 20s has been killed in South Armagh while a woman died in Co Galway.

The man died after he was hit by a falling tree near Slieve Gullion Forest Park in south Armagh at around lunchtime.

This morning a woman in her 50s was killed after her caravan blew of a cliff in Galway.

Another man – who’s in his 40s is in a serious condition at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Meanwhile, 126 thousand homes and businesses are still without power nationwide.

Met Eireann lifted its orange wind warning an hour ago, the AA are saying that driving conditions are still dangerous.

Its advised that you take extreme care on the roads and if you come across any fallen wires, to not approach and instead call the ESBs emergency help line on 1850 372 999.

Share it:













Don't Miss