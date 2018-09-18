Storm Ali to delay opening of Ploughing Championships by two hours tomorrow

18 September 2018

The National Ploughing Association has decided to postpone the second day of this year’s Ploughing Championships until 11am.

It follows a meeting between Met Éireann and the NPA this evening.

It means people will not be allowed into the exhibition arena until 11am tomorrow, instead of 9am, but the event will be open for an extra hour at the end of the night.

It comes as Met Éireann warned that Storm Ali will hit the midlands between 8am and 10am.

A status orange wind warning has been issued for 17 counties tomorrow morning with gusts of between 110km/h and 120 km/h expected.

Some of the rain at today’s Ploughing Championships. Pic: Dan Linehan.

