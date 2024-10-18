Storm Ashely likely to edge towards Ireland

Met Éireann has confirmed the first named storm of the season is approaching.

Storm Ashley will bear down on Sunday.

An orange warning for very strong winds has been issued for Galway and Mayo, with the likelihood of coastal flooding, large waves, difficult driving conditions and fallen trees.

The rest of the country will be under a yellow alert.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says there's an ongoing risk of flooding and severe damage in the days ahead.

"We have very high spring tides at the moment - if we get the worst of the Storm hitting at high tide - we could see significant coastal flooding along the western coast especially.

"Also, we have leaves still on the trees - so wind damage and powerlines coming down is another risk we would need to be aware of as we head towards the weekend," the Carlow forecaster said.

Reporting by Tara Duggan

