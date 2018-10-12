Storm Callum has battered the country overnight; thousands without power

Extremely wet and windy conditions are expected to continue during peak rush hour this morning.

Storm Callum has battered the country overnight leaving 30 thousand homes, farms and businesses without power.

Many people across the country are waking up after a poor night’s sleep after loud windy gusts and heavy rain.

Anyone worried about making the journey to school, college or work this morning should check online before venturing out.

Met Eireann, local councils and radio stations have information across their websites and social media.

Coastal counties in particular are being worst hit by gusts of up to 130 kilometres an hour and heavy rain.

Thousands of homes particularly in these coastal areas are without powers- ESB crews are on standby to restore power once its safe to do so.

Fallen trees and branches along with other debris while Storm Callum continues this morning could make journeys dangerous in places.

Anyone who does have to travel is urged to slow down.

This morning’s Irish Ferries have been cancelled to and from Hollyhead and anyone travelling should check before making their journey.

The orange and yellow weather warnings are in place until 9am but could be extended while the orange warning for Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Clare has already been exended until 5pm.

