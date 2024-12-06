Play Button
Storm Darragh updated to Red Alert along West Coast

Photo: Met Éireann
Joleen Murphy
Met Eireann has upgraded its wind weather warning to Red for a number of counties in the west and northwest.

It comes into effect in Mayo, Clare and Galway from 10pm and at 11pm for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo.

The warning will be effective for a number of hours as Storm Darragh bears down on the country.

The entire country is subject to an Orange wind warning from 10pm, while Munster and Connacht will be subject to the warning from 8pm.

A status yellow wind warning comes into effect for the entire country at 3pm this afternoon.

Met Éireann Weather Warning

Storm Darragh: Very strong and gusty northwest winds.

Impacts:

• Fallen trees
• Damage to power lines
• Very difficult travelling conditions
• Damage to temporary structures
• Wave overtopping

