Storm names revealed for the 2018/2019 season

12 September 2018

If last year is anything to go by, these names could be on everybody’s lips over the coming months, and some Irish classics have made the cut of storm names for the season.

Announced at midnight by Met Eireann and the Met Office, Ali will be the first storm to shake up Irish shores this year, followed by some Irish favourites, Deirdre, Fionn, Bronagh and Saoirse.

Now in its fourth year, the Name our Storms scheme sees Met Eireann and the UK Met Office work together to raise awareness of severe weather conditions before they occur.

The season’s names are compiled from a list submitted from the public, skipping Q, U, X, Y and Z to comply with traditional storm calling conventions.

Met Eireann have their work cut out for them, already monitoring hurricanes Helene and Isaac amid fears that they could hit Ireland in the next few weeks.

Over ten severe weather events were named last year, beginning with Aileen and progressing to the infamous Ophelia as the months went on.

Evelyn Cusack, Head of Forecasting at Met Eireann says while it’s too early to tell whether these names will come with weather conditions as adverse as the last twelve months, “we are prepared with a whole new set of 21 names for whatever nature might throw at us.”

The full list is as follows: Ali, Bronagh, Callum, Deirdre, Erik, Freya, Gareth, Hannah, Idris, Jane, Kevin, Lily, Max, Niamh, Oliver, Peggy, Ross, Saoirse, Tristan, Violet and Wynn.

