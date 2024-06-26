South East roadside strawberry seller robbed in daylight by two males

A strawberry seller in Waterford has been robbed in broad daylight while working on a stand outside the city.

The incident happened on Friday 21st of June at around 4.45pm.

The stand, at Marymount in Ferrybank, just by the Grotto on Ross Road, was being operated by a female worker at the time.

This was a busy time on Friday afternoon as commuter traffic and pedestrians passed the location.

The strawberry seller had a sum of money stolen from her.

Two young males approached the stand and asked the price of a punnet of strawberries.

As she turned to get a bag for the punnet, the two males ran off with the cash tray which was on the counter.

The males are described as in their teens.

According to gardaí, the first male had light blonde hair, wearing a black wind breaker jacket and was of medium height and build.

While the second male had brown hair and was wearing a black hoody and grey pants.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who may have observed two males running from the stand towards the church in Ferrybank to come forward.

Particularly, they are looking for any dashcam footage that may assist with the investigation.

