Structural problems have been found at two more Dublin schools.

Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada in Lucan will have to partially close one of its buildings.

Scoil Chaitlin Maude in Tallaght requires some remedial work but this will be completed before students return after the mid-term break.

Four of the eight other schools checked this weekend are still awaiting results.

“There have been meetings between my officials and Western,” said Minister McHugh.

“I haven’t met them, I deliberately haven’t met them, because I want to focus on the solutions to ensure safety, number one, and also to have interim accommodation solutions in place.

“After that happens, there are questions, and there’s an analysis needed to be done as to what happened here, what went wrong here.”

