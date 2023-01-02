Play Button
Students will be entitled to higher maintenance grants from today

Students will be entitled to higher maintenance grants from today
A teenage girl logging into an online zoom class using her laptop to study from her bedroom at home.
Dayna Kearney
Students will be entitled to higher maintenance grants from today.

All SUSI recipients will see an increase of at least 10 per cent to their income.

The rate of increase depends on what band a student falls under and whether their grant is adjacent or non-adjacent.

Whether you're adjacent or non-adjacent depends on how far you live from the college or university you are studying in.

For example, recipients of a Band 4 adjacent grant will see an increase of just 28 euro to their grant.

But non-adjacent Special grant recipients will see increases of 476 euro.

Those entitled to an ordinary SUSI maintenance grant will see their income increase by 10 per cent from today.

Special and Band 1 maintenance grant holders will see an increase of 14 per cent.

All information is available on the SUSI website.

