Sub-contractors have gathered outside newly built schools in Wexford and Wicklow this morning, protesting over payment they are still owed for their work.

Around €14m is believed to be owed to various small firms, following the collapse of two companies which were leading the construction of the schools.

Many of the protesters at Loreto Secondary School in Wexford say they have lost out on tens of thousands of euro and have been forced to lay off staff as a result.

Larry Power of Sky-High Scaffolding told South East Radio he wants the Education Minister to resolve the issue.

“It’s very serious. And if Richard Bruton wants his schools open, tell him come down here and meet us and bring a big cheque with him and we’ll have the schools open in two weeks for him.

“We’re not going to give up. We’re going to lie on the street here if we have to – morning, noon and night. Because this thing of ill-treating [sub-contractors] is gone beyond a joke.”

– Digital Desk

