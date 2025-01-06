Substantial number of schools to remain closed tomorrow

A 'substantial' number of schools are likely to remain closed tomorrow in Carlow, Kilkenny, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary.

Education Minister Norma Foley says the decision to close is a matter for individual school management authorities around the country.

Minister Foley says the safety of pupils is paramount.

"The vast majority of our 4,000 schools are open but a substantial number are closed (today) in Carlow, Kilkenny, Limerick, Laois, Kerry, Tipperary Waterford and Cork.

Advertisement

"I'm really conscious that every parent wants their child back at school and every child wants snow - but our singular concern in education is that safety comes first," she said.

Minister Foley says a final decision will be made by individual school management teams today, who will communicate the message to parents and guardians.

"I absolutely trust the professionalism of school principals and boards of management to make the right decisions on the ground in respect of their individual schools.

"I do want to acknowledge also the Trojan work being done by our school.

Advertisement

"Schools will communicate with parents as early as possible about whether their schools can open safely tomorrow," she said.

It comes as the nationwide Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning has been extended until midnight on Thursday.

Met Éireann has also issued a separate 24-hour Status Yellow snow and ice alert, which will come into effect at 12 o'clock this afternoon.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.