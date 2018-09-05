Summer 2018 will be remembered for thunderstorms, heat waves, storms and droughts.

Met Éireann has released a summary of the weather in recent months, which included heatwave and drought conditions in many parts of the country.

Intense thunderstorms were also a feature at the start of the season.

Temperatures were above normal and rainfall amounts were below normal at most stations.

Large blocking high-pressure systems were the dominant feature of the summer. This kept the North Atlantic jet stream to the north of Ireland.

The periods through the summer where high pressure dominated were the first two weeks in June, ending temporarily with the arrival of Storm Hector on June 14.

A record-breaking 32°C was recorded at Shannon Airport, Co Clare on June 28, the highest temperature ever recorded at a synoptic station in Ireland.

Figures from Cork Airport show that it was the driest summer on record, with just 109.5mm total summer rainfall.

There were heat wave conditions recorded at 15 stations at various times between June 24 and July 4.

There were absolute drought conditions recorded at 21 stations at various times between May 22 and July 14.

High pressure to the north stretched from the Azores to Scandinavia at times between June 21 and July 14. This gave slack winds and very warm mainly dry conditions.

In between these dry settled spells and especially during August a weak jet stream moved south over Ireland, with frontal troughs and showers crossing the country from time to time.

However, most of the rain fell in the north and west of the country.





