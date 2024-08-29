Summer visitors to Fota urged to cancel bank cards following cyber attack

Fota Wildlife Park in Cork has been hit by a cyberattack.

Customers who bought tickets online since the 12th of May have been told their financial information may be at risk.

They're being urged to cancel their bank cards.

Its website reportedly went offline last night - but the park will open today, with tickets available onsite only.

Advertisement

According to the Irish Examiner, the park has hired external forensic cybersecurity experts to investigate the incident, alongside Gardaí and the Data Protection Commissioner.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.