Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Summer visitors to Fota urged to cancel bank cards following cyber attack

Summer visitors to Fota urged to cancel bank cards following cyber attack
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Fota Wildlife Park in Cork has been hit by a cyberattack.

Customers who bought tickets online since the 12th of May have been told their financial information may be at risk.

They're being urged to cancel their bank cards.

Its website reportedly went offline last night - but the park will open today, with tickets available onsite only.

Advertisement

According to the Irish Examiner, the park has hired external forensic cybersecurity experts to investigate the incident, alongside Gardaí and the Data Protection Commissioner.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Wexford News 1

Wexford schoolboy takes on Hell & Back while fundraising for EB charity 'Debra'

 By Dayna Kearney
Carlow News 2

Carlow fire engine first in the world powered by hydrotreated vegetable oil

 By Dayna Kearney
Kilkenny News 3

Kilkenny DJ 'Welshy' a part of winning Junior B team

 By Dayna Kearney
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement