Sunny spells tomorrow and Sunday for the last weekend of Summer

Sunny spells are expected to continue into tomorrow and Sunday for the last weekend of the Summer.

It will be a great end to the 'meteorological' summer with sunny spells this weekend.

Temperatures will get as high as 22 degrees and will stay dry.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says it will be like that across the country.

"Plenty of sunny spells. Temperatures will get up to 21, maybe even 22 degrees.

"It will stay largely dry for pretty much everywhere. A very good Saturday for the last day of Summer.

"There will be a little bit of cloudy maybe increasing towards the South and South East by late evening tomorrow."

South East Saturday Outlook

According to Met Éireann, it will be dry and bright again tomorrow with plenty of sunshine.

It will become cloudier along the southeast coast later in the day, with a chance of an isolated shower developing in the southeast towards evening.

Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees, warmest across the midlands, in moderate southeast winds.

Saturday night will be mainly dry with good clear spells for a time. Cloud will continue to increase from the south overnight, bringing a few showers or a few spots of light rain and drizzle, mainly into parts of south Munster and south and east Leinster.

Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in light to moderate southeasterly winds.

South East Sunday Outlook

There'll be a good lot of dry weather for a time on Sunday in most areas with some bright or sunny spells, especially further to the north.

It's likely to be mostly cloudy from early on though in the east and south with a few spots of light rain and drizzle here and there.

Through the afternoon, it'll become increasingly cloudy in general with persistent and at times heavy rain starting to move in from the southwest.

That rain will slowly spread northeastwards over the course of the rest of the day, mainly over Munster, Connacht and south Leinster.

Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees in freshening southeasterly winds.

On Sunday night rain will continue to move slowly northeastwards on Sunday night, some of it heavy.

However, a clearance will follow from the southwest to most parts overnight, with a scattering showers following into the southwest.

Lowest temperatures of 9 to 14 degrees in mostly moderate, occasionally fresh, southeast winds, veering southwest to west as the rain clears, decreasing mostly light to moderate, but fresh to strong along the west coast.

