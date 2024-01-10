Supermac's set to land at Dublin Airport

Supermac's is coming to Dublin Airport, as a part of a shake-up in food and drink outlets within both terminals.

Dublin Airport's operator, the DAA has announced the move, which will see more than 20 new bars, cafes and restaurants for passengers.

In the coming months, Papa John’s, Insomnia Coffee and Pret A Manger will also open alongside the Irish fast-food giant.

Existing outlets such as Butler's Chocolate Cafe, Burger King and Jump Juice are also set to expand and add to their existing presence in the terminals.

The plans for each Terminal are as follows:

Terminal 1

A food hall with Korean and Thai street food options, a new Arthur Guinness Bar, and a new large Italian restaurant.

Pret A Manger, a revamped Nomad, Street Kitchen offering Mexican street food with the addition of Cantina, a Mexican bar, and Bluebird Coffee Roasters and Wine Bar, which will replace the former Starbucks outlet, which closed at the end of December.

At the gates, the Jump Juice bar on Pier 100 will be made bigger while a new Cuan Cafe and Bar will be introduced at the 200 gates in the place of the existing Leopold outlet.

At the 300 gates in Terminal 1, the existing SoMa outlet will be replaced by a new restaurant called Lilian's Restaurant and Bar and, a new Insomnia Coffee outlet will soon open in the Arrivals Hall, replacing the former AMT coffee outlet.

Terminal 2

A new outlet Fitzgerald's Restaurant and Bar will replace the Oak Bar.

Supermacs and Papa John's replace Wright's of Howth.

Meanwhile, a new coffee shop called Roasted Notes Speciality Coffee will open replacing Cafe Nero.

Elsewhere, the existing Butler's coffee shops in both T1 and T2 are set to be made bigger.

Great news for passengers! 23 new & improved food & drink options will be served up in the terminals at Dublin Airport in 2024. Among the new arrivals will be...



🍔 Supermac's

🥪 Pret A Manger

🍕 Papa John's

☕️ Bluebird Coffee & Insomnia



Full details: ⏩https://t.co/Isa6W3lgjp pic.twitter.com/XzpuqmrZ7E — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) January 10, 2024

The DAA says it expects the rollout to begin over the next 12 months.

