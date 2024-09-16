Supermoon and lunar eclipse visible over Ireland tomorrow night

A marvelous supermoon and lunar eclipse event will be visible over Ireland tomorrow night.

People are being encouraged to seize the opportunity to witness the rare event as the current spell of fine weather brings clear night time skies.

Astronomy Ireland is advising everyone in Ireland if they want to see it, that they will have to stay up late on Tuesday night.

This is an especially rare eclipse as this Full Moon is a SuperMoon meaning the Moon is at its closest to Earth.

Astronomy Ireland are describing it as "a wonderful and rare spectacle of nature."

The eclipse runs for just over an hour. It will begin from 3:13am to 4:16am Irish time in the early hours of Wednesday morning September 18th.

Mid eclipse is around 3:44am when a large dark 'bite' will be taken out of the Moon's top edge.

This is the Earth's shadow in space crossing the lunar surface.

"Met Eireann is forecasting mostly clear skies for the whole of Ireland so everyone should get to see this SuperMoon eclipse, a very rare event, so it is well worth staying up for and booking a day's holiday if you have work the next day!" said David Moore, Editor of Astronomy Ireland magazine who wrote the eclipse article in the September issue of AI magazine.

"No equipment, just the naked eye, is needed to see the eclipse. But if you do have binoculars you will get a close up view" said Mr Moore.

Will you be staying up late to see the supermoon and partial lunar eclipse?

