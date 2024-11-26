Supervalu, Centra and more to cease selling alocohol brands linked to Conor McGregor

Supervalu is amongst a number of Irish retail brands that are set to cease selling alcohol products linked to Conor McGregor.

Musgraves, which operates Supervalu chains, has confirmed that Proper No.12 whiskey and Forged Irish Stout will no longer be available in their store network.

Centra and Mace stores, also operated by Musgraves will also no longer sell the brands.

The retailer has over 1,250 shops across the country.

The Conor McGregor-linked brands are also no longer available to purchase in-store or online at Carry Out Off Licenses.

Meanwhile, the developer of the game 'Hitman' says they are removing content featuring Conor McGregor.

IO Interactive say it's ending all collaboration with him, 'in light of a recent court ruling'.

Last week, Nikita Hand was awarded compensation after winning her civil legal action against Mr McGregor.

Ms Hand sued him for damages after the DPP decided not to pursue a criminal prosecution over an alleged rape.

A rally was held in solidarity with Nikita Hand in Dublin on Monday night.

Additional reporting by Barry Whyte and Frank Greaney

