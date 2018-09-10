A study on attitudes towards mental health shows that 61% of adults still believe mental health difficulties are seen as a personal failure.

Over a quarter of people wouldn’t tell anyone if they were experiencing suicidal thoughts, while 3-in-5 wouldn’t tell a partner if they were on anti-depressants.

Paul Gilligan is the CEO of St Patrick’s Mental Health Services, which commissioned the survey to mark World Suicide Prevention Day:

Angela Hayes from Teach Tom in Kilkenny has this advice for someone who is feeling suicidal:

