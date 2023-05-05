Survey shows Leinster will have largest Irish following of royal coronation

A survey has shown that 48 per cent of Irish adults say they are interested in the coronation of Britain's King Charles this weekend.

The survey, carried out by Lottoland, showed the interest levels of Irish people ahead of the coronation, which is set to take place on Saturday.

However, when it comes to couples in the British royal family, Charles and his wife Camilla are only the third most popular couple among Irish people with 20 per cent support.

William and Kate

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got 29 per cent support among those surveyed, with William and Kate receiving 51 per cent.

Saturday's events will be most followed in Leinster, with 51 per cent of people in the province interested. Dublin was the county least interested in the coronation, with 45 per cent of people set to watch the events.

When it comes to the Ireland's interest levels in British royalty, 64 per cent of people said are either really interested or have a slight interest in the gossip and rows surrounding the royals.

Research was conducted through an online survey across a nationally representative sample of 1,000 adults.

Written by Michael Bolton

