Suspected gang attack leaves teenager in serious condition

A suspected gang attack has left a teenager in a serious condition in hospital.

Gardaí are investigating the incident that occurred in Dublin city yesterday afternoon.

Detectives investigating this assault say it happened in Bluebell, Dublin 12 on Wednesday evening.

Teen in serious condition

They say a male teenager was rushed to Beaumont Hospital following the attack.

In a statement, Gardaí described the young man's condition as serious.

The scene of the incident is currently preserved for a technical exam as officers begin the hunt for clues.

No arrests have been made but Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

