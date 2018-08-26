Take a look at the Garda control room at Phoenix Park

26 August 2018

Tens of thousands of people are making their way to Dublin’s Phoenix Park where Pope Francis will say Mass at 3.30pm.

Gardai, stewards and volunteers are in place at the Parkgate Street entrance of the 700 hectar park to make sure everyone is safe in the wet and slippery conditions.

Back in the Garda control center and event control room, over 50 security cameras are in place help them survey the area and help keep everyone safe.

Garda Control Centre & Event Control in the Phoenix Park

keeping everybody moving and safe today#PopeInIreland#Popeinthepark pic.twitter.com/nf4II28TD1 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 26, 2018

A tad different from his 1979 visit.

Rosemary Collier from the OPW says things are running smoothly in the Phoenix Park, and while numbers are lower than anticipated, crowds are growing since the rain eased.

Share it:













Don't Miss