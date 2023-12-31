Tánaiste to raise issue of global drugs trade during visit to Colombia

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said he will raise the issue of the global drugs trade during a planned visit to Colombia and Mexico in the new year.

Mr Martin also said he would use the trip to focus on the role that Ireland has been playing in assisting the peace process in Colombia.

The Tánaiste said: “We’ve a very strong economic relationship with Mexico and with the region more broadly, and we’re determined to try and build on that.

“So we have successful Irish companies operating within the region. So there’s a strong economic dimension to this visit.

“Politically also, it’s important for Ireland to strengthen its relationships.

“We have strengthened our diplomatic footprint in the area and that will be part of the visit.”

Mr Martin said he would discuss with the Justice Department if there were any criminal issues he should bring up during the trip.

He said: “We will raise and discuss with the authorities, both Mexico and Colombia, obviously the broader global challenges, narcotics, drug trade and so on and shared experiences.

“In Colombia, the focus will again be more political, and also on the role that Ireland has been playing in terms of assisting and helping the peace process within Colombia.

“And there’s been efforts to broaden that peace process in more recent times. Eamon Gilmore has done exceptional work in that regard as an EU envoy.

“Ireland, through its ambassador and diplomatic footprint, is working to share some of the lessons of the conflict in Northern Ireland with the authorities in Colombia.

“And they’ve been very appreciative of our suggestions.

“When we were on the UN Security Council, for example, we would have invited women from Colombia to discuss the role of women in conflict.”

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

