Taoiseach condones Israeli airstrike on school calling it 'inhumane' and 'despicable'

The Taoiseach has condemned the latest attack on a school by the Israeli military, saying it is a further demonstration of brutal, unconscionable violence.

Simon Harris adds targeting an area populated with displaced families is "inhumane and despicable."

Palestinian officials say an Israeli air strike has killed 30 people sheltering at a girls' school in central Gaza.

Another 100 have been injured - according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

The Taoiseach again called for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages and unimpeded access to aid into Gaza.

Israeli airstrikes hit a school being used by displaced people in central Gaza on Saturday, killing dozens, as the country’s negotiators prepared to meet international mediators to discuss a proposed ceasefire.

At least 30 people sheltering at a girls’ school in Deir Al-Balah were taken to Al Aqsa Hospital and pronounced dead, after a strike that Israel’s military said targeted a Hamas command and control centre used to store weapons and plan attacks.

Gaza’s health ministry said at least 11 people had been killed in other strikes on Saturday.

Near the hospital, Associated Press journalists saw an ambulance driving along a dusty road as a few people ran in the opposite direction.

An injured man lay on a stretcher on the ground. A body covered with a blanket and a dead toddler were inside the ambulance.

Inside the school, classrooms were in ruins. People were searching for victims under the rubble and some were gathering remains of those who were killed.

Earlier, Israel’s military ordered the evacuation of a part of a designated

Kenneth Fox

