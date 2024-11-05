Play Button
Taoiseach confirms plans to call General Election by end of this week

Taoiseach Simon Harris speaks to the media during a press conference in Dublin, © PA Wire/PA Images
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Taoiseach Simon Harris has today confirmed that a General Election campaign is likely to get underway by the end of this week.

Speaking outside the Dáil this morning, the Taoiseach said "It's my expectation that we will have a General Election campaign underway by the end of the week."

The Finance Bill is due to pass all stages in the Dail today, paving the way for an election.

"We have to do a bit of business this week, that is important business, we need to pass the Finance Bill. That's on track to be passed in the next 48 hours or so.

"We also need to see, there's a couple of other important pieces of legislation somewhat linked to the Houses of the Oireachtas Commission Bill, and also the Appropriations Bill, which insures that the country has enough money to keep on running in terms of it's allocations.

Once that's out of the way, I do intend to seek a dissolution of the Dáil this week. I don't think that will come as a shock to any person right across this country.

