Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Taoiseach discusses Gaza, Ukraine and Northern Ireland powersharing in call with Biden

Taoiseach discusses Gaza, Ukraine and Northern Ireland powersharing in call with Biden
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the war in Ukraine were among the issues Taoiseach Simon Harris and US president Joe Biden discussed in a call on Monday night.

In Mr Harris' first phone call with the US president, they also discussed powersharing in Northern Ireland, the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement and the ongoing work of the US special envoy to Northern Ireland for economic affairs, Joe Kennedy.

Mr Kennedy, the grandson of former US attorney general and presidential candidate Bobby Kennedy, was appointed to the newly created diplomatic role by Mr Biden.

Mr Harris and Mr Biden also discussed the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, "the need for an immediate ceasefire, for all hostages to be released and for aid to flow freely".

Advertisement

The Taoiseach also briefed president Biden on the Ukraine Peace Summit held in Switzerland over the weekend and his conversation there with US vice president Kamala Harris.

President Biden told the Taoiseach that the United States would continue to support Ukraine "and that the world must stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes".

The pair also discussed the "deep and growing" economic ties between Ireland and the United States.

By James Cox

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Domestic abuse reports highest in '50 years' - Women's Aid

 By Joleen Murphy
News 2

Research centre added €756 million to economy, according to report

 By Beat News
Sport 3

France off to winning start as Max Wober own goal proves enough against Austria

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement