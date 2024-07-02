Taoiseach meets Tim Burton on set of Netflix show filmed in Ireland

Taoiseach Simon Harris has visited the set of hit Netflix show Wednesday, which will be the largest production to ever film in Ireland.

Mr Harris was joined by Minister for Culture and Arts Catherine Martin and Désirée Finnegan, the chief executive of Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland, where they met with the series director Tim Burton, showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar, and several Irish creatives working on the production.

Wednesday is the most popular English-language TV series on Netflix, amassing 252.1 million views for its first series. The second series is now being filmed in Ireland.

The show has spent 20 weeks on the global top 10 and the top 10 in 93 countries.

Advertisement

Mr Harris said it was a pleasure to see the production in action and to meet Tim Burton.

“I'm delighted to see Ireland continues to be chosen as a location to film series and movies which supports our economy, creates jobs, showcases our creative talents and promotes our country on a global stage,” he said.

Ms Martin said she was delighted that Netflix chose to bring one of its biggest shows to Ireland.

“The Irish Government’s continued recognition of the importance of incoming large-scale production for our sector has been invaluable,” she said. “Supports like Section 481 are crucial to the continued development of Ireland’s screen sector.”

Advertisement

Anna Mallett from Netflix said the company is planning to produce Marian Keyes' Grown Ups and Lisa McGee’s How to Get to Heaven from Belfast series in Ireland too.

"We’re so proud to now bring the cultural juggernaut that is Wednesday to Ireland, as the country’s biggest production it will create jobs and add millions of euros to the Irish economy," she said.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.