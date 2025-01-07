Play Button
Taoiseach opens Gorey Hill Special School in Wexford

Taoiseach opens Gorey Hill Special School in Wexford
Taoiseach Simon Harris at the opening of Gorey Hill School in Wexford, taken today Tuesday 7 January 2024. Photograph: Government Information Service
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Taoiseach Simon Harris and Minister of State with responsibility for Special Education and Inclusion Hildegarde Naughton were present for the official opening of Gorey Hill Special School in Wexford today.

The special school is set to provide an appropriate education for students, aged four to 18-years-old, who have complex learning needs or a diagnosis of autism and complex learning needs.

The school in Gorey is one of 11 new special schools that have been established over the last five years.

Speaking on the opening of Gorey Hill Special School and Craddockstown School in Naas, Taoiseach Simon Harris the new schools "offer children an environment where they can thrive both academically and socially."

"I am delighted to see schools like Gorey Hill Special School and Craddockstown Special School opening in the community.

"These schools provide a vital role in providing tailored education for children with additional needs and are designed to offer children an environment where they can thrive both academically and socially.

"Although we are making good progress in this area, we need to do more, and we will continue to work hard to deliver for children with additional needs."

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

