Taoiseach proposes creating new government department for infrastructure

The Taoiseach has proposed the creation of a new government department to oversee major infrastructure projects in Ireland.

Simon Harris indicated that setting up of a Department of Infrastructure would be a Fine Gael manifesto pledge for the general election.

In a speech to the MacGill Summer School in Glenties, Co Donegal, Mr Harris highlighted that the work of planning and delivering capital projects was currently spread across government departments.

He said he wanted to centralise those functions into one dedicated department.

Mr Harris said the Government needed to “step up and deliver” when it comes to infrastructure projects of all sizes.

“Many people don’t hear about the many, many projects that get done on time and under budget. We have lots of them, but we also need to do better when it comes to large-scale infrastructure projects,” he said.

“Our country’s characterised by an infrastructural deficit in energy generation, health, education, transport and, of course, in housing.

“We use modern infrastructure to combat climate change, to house migrants, help to lower the cost of living for the average person, to provide for people when they’re sick. You name the area, any area in this country or any part of our country, and we probably need to build something to help fix that area.

“Right now, let’s be honest, the work of planning, procuring, producing and promoting capital spending happens all over government.

“Roads are done by the Department of Transport, houses by the Department of Housing, hospitals by the Department of Health and the HSE, schools by the Department of Education. You get the idea.

“I believe now we need to take a very, very serious look at how we consider all of that impact of capital spending. We’re ramping up capital spending like never before and I do believe now is the time in the next government to give serious consideration to a new Department of Infrastructure.”

Taoiseach Simon Harris (PA)

Before becoming Taoiseach, Mr Harris led the Department for Further and Higher Education, which was created in 2020.

“I know what it’s like to set up a new government department,” he told the audience in Co Donegal.

“I know the energy, the impetus and the focus that it can bring to a sector, not because of the minister of the day, but actually when you bring a team of people together, 200-300 people, and their sole job is the delivery of a specific mission it can apply a focus that maybe can be lacking at times otherwise.

“Consider the problems of 2025 as we move ahead: climate, energy, water, housing, health, education, all challenges, all of which require infrastructural solutions as well as reform, and all of them I believe can be advanced by having dedicated leads in the public service whose role is to prosecute the delivery of these projects large and small for our state.”

Mr Harris said the change was “necessary”.

“And I intend to ask the Irish people for a mandate on this in the next general election as well,” he said.

The Taoiseach continued: “Outside consultants’ expertise is always valued, of course it is, but allied to internal expertise in project design, management and delivery that will help us see a step change in output.

“I think a new Department of Infrastructure could be another pragmatic step towards creating a new Ireland.”

He cited other countries that have infrastructure departments, including Australia, Canada and the Netherlands. Mr Harris also pointed north of the border to Stormont’s Department for Infrastructure.

“There is a need to unify the provision of infrastructure and there’s a need for government to more humbly listen to those who are responsible for the delivery of infrastructure in terms of how we cut red tape and in terms of how we speed up the delivery of projects that now take far, far too long,” he added.

By David Young, PA

